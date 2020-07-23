Ex-Raytheon Worker Gets 18 Months For Keeping Military Info

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Wednesday handed a former Raytheon systems engineer an 18-month prison sentence for taking home 31,000 pages of classified material, some of which included sensitive information related to missile defense. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris' sentence for Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, 67, of Sharon, Massachusetts, also included a year of supervised release and a $10,000 fine for retaining the documents. Serageldin held a "SECRET" level security clearance from the government and worked on several defense contracts involving military radar technology, prosecutors said. Raytheon started investigating Serageldin for time-card fraud in April 2017 for allegedly taking off...

