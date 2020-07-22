'Walking Dead' Judge Gives AMC Upper Hand Over Producers

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A California judge granted AMC a victory Wednesday in its contract dispute with some executive producers of its hit show "The Walking Dead," issuing a one-sided ruling following a "mini-trial" focused on contract interpretation and giving AMC the upper hand ahead of a jury trial on the merits. The mini-trial was conducted in February and March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Los Angeles court system for months, and Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley's ruling favored AMC's contract interpretation on seven out of seven issues before the court. Much of the case hinged on the opposing sides' interpretations of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS