9th Circ. Lifts Pause On $500M CRT Price-Fixing Settlements

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit undid a temporary pause on more than $500 million in cathode ray tube price-fixing settlements Wednesday, as a group of buyers who were cut out of the settlements appealed the lower court's final approval of the deals. The three-judge panel lifted a temporary stay on the lower court's order, which granted final approval of the class action settlements despite excluded buyers' challenge. The $521 million in settlements — which a California federal judge signed off on earlier this month — aimed to resolve price-fixing allegations against Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp. and five other electronics makers. The...

