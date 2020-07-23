Colombia Auctioning $366M Real Estate Portfolio Via US Co.

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The government of Colombia is auctioning off a $366 million real estate portfolio in what is the country's largest real estate offering in more than a decade, according to an announcement on Thursday from debt marketplace DebtX, which has been hired to sell the assets. Sociedad de Activos Especiales SAE is selling the portfolio, which comprises just north of 5,000 properties, and the seller is working in tandem with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia to auction off the properties. DebtX CEO Kingsley Greenland told Law360 in an interview on Thursday that the portfolio is the largest in...

