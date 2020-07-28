Apple Defends App Practices, But Lawmaker Scrutiny Builds

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The cut Apple takes on sales in its app store aligns with what other companies charge developers on similar platforms, according to a report published by Apple in the lead-up to Wednesday's appearance before Congress by four Big Tech CEOs whose companies are being widely criticized for alleged monopoly behavior. The study, conducted for Apple by the Analysis Group, compared the commission rates of Apple's app store with those of other app stores and digital marketplaces. It came out just as Apple CEO Tim Cook was set to testify in Congress, alongside other heavy-hitter tech leaders in an antitrust hearing on...

