College Textbook Publishers, Sellers Hit With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Noble College Booksellers LLC and a handful of publishers were hit Thursday with antitrust claims in New Jersey federal court over their alleged collusion to monopolize the digital course materials market and force students to pay inflated prices in order to complete their coursework. College students Alexandra Pelletier, Joan Padden and M. Samantha Pak overpaid for required course materials as a result of the defendants' attempted monopoly that suppressed competition, reduced consumer choice and inflated prices, according a complaint targeting Barnes & Noble Education companies, Pearson Education Inc., McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings LLC and others. The lawsuit centers on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS