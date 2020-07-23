Utility Exec Admits Fraud In Failed SC Nuke Project

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A former executive of the now-defunct South Carolina utility company SCANA Corp. admitted Thursday to partaking in a scheme to continue collecting funds for a nearly $10 billion nuclear energy expansion project even after realizing the project was doomed. Stephen A. Byrne, the utility's ex-vice president, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in South Carolina federal court. Byrne admitted he and other SCANA executives misrepresented to regulators and the public that all was well with a nuclear power plant project, despite knowing it was falling way behind schedule, in order to keep collecting increased...

