Buyers Denied Cert. In Aluminum Antitrust MDL

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Aluminum buyers who have accused financial giants and metal warehouses of teaming up to hike the price of the metal have failed to convince a New York federal judge their issues are common enough to justify a class action. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer shot down the proposed class' bid for certification Thursday, saying too much individual inquiry would be needed for a class to work in this case. "For all these reasons, the court holds the [plaintiffs] have failed to demonstrate that, at a trial on their [Sherman Act] claims, common issues would predominate over individualized ones," the judge said....

