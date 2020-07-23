BMW Gets Oil-Guzzling Engine Claims Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- BMW of North America LLC can arbitrate claims from two out of three named plaintiffs in a suit alleging that it sold defective, oil-guzzling engines, with a Colorado federal judge ruling that the car maker had not waived its right to arbitration by participating in the case up to this point. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello ruled that Rachel O'Connor and Matthew Ingram had enforceable, valid arbitration agreements in the sales contracts for their BMW vehicles. Claims by plaintiff David Cruz will continue forward in court, according to the order. In the December 2018 suit,...

