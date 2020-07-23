Tesla Claims Electric Truck Startup Poached Workers, Stole IP

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has hit Rivian Automotive Inc. with a lawsuit in California state court, accusing the Plymouth, Michigan-based electric truck startup of heavily recruiting its employees who have allegedly stolen its trade secrets. In a three-count complaint filed July 17, Tesla claims that it recently discovered Rivian Automotive had "instructed" a departing Tesla employee about the information it needs from Tesla, which the complaint notes is "the world's leading electric car maker" and Rivian Automotive's "number one target." "Both Rivian and the employee knew full well that taking such information would violate the employee's non-disclosure obligations to Tesla," the complaint says....

