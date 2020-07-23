Juror's Remorse Can't Upend Doc's Win In Ohio Med Mal Case

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday overruled an intermediate appeals court's decision to grant a new trial in a medical malpractice case because of a juror's remorse about their vote, sending the case back down for consideration of other issues. The decision came in the case of ReDon Jones, who died of a heart attack in July 2012, about a week after a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist told him he did not have ischemia, or a lack of proper blood flow. Lawyers for Jones' widow, Madora Jones, said a cardiac catheterization would have saved ReDon's life if it had been ordered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS