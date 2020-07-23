Judge To Wait On Claim Talks Result For Purdue Class Call

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday agreed to adjourn a request to allow five new classes of alleged opioid victims to file claims in Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 until after claim mediation ends, saying an agreement there would mean he wouldn't have to rule. At a telephonic hearing U.S. Judge Robert Drain said if Purdue and its creditors came to an agreement, there might be no need for him to decide if the claimants were valid classes, while saying it would be ideal for the mediation to wrap up in a month to keep the case on track to wind down...

