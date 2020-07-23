Sprint Retail Workers Seek OK Of $2.75M Wage Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A former Sprint assistant store manager urged a California federal judge on Thursday to bless a $2.75 million settlement resolving proposed class claims that a Sprint subsidiary failed to pay retail workers all wages or give proper breaks. Sprint United Management Co., which owns retail stores selling cellphones and other related products, denies Antonio Navarrete's claims that it failed to pay all wages or provide breaks, but agreed to pay a non-reversionary gross settlement fund of $2.75 million, according to the motion for preliminary approval. Navarrete seeks to represent a settlement class of about 5,700 current and former employees of Sprint...

