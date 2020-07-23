Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaska Airlines Ad Infringed Copyrighted Mural, Artist Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Oakland-based artist hit Alaska Airlines Inc. with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court Thursday, alleging it used an image of one of her prominent murals in advertisements without permission.

Allison Tinati, who does business as Hueman LLC and also goes by the name Allison Torneros, says the airline used her large-scale "Bloom" mural — which was painted in the Los Angeles Arts District in 2016 — in its marketing starting in August or September.

Artist Allison Tinati, also known as Hueman, says Alaska Airlines used an image of her Los Angeles "Bloom" mural, top, in its advertisements, bottom,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!