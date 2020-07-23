Southwest Can't Fast-Track Appeal In 737 Max RICO Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Thursday that Southwest Airlines can't fast-track a Fifth Circuit appeal challenging whether passengers who alleged they were overcharged for flights on unsafe 737 Max jets could sue under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant declined to certify for interlocutory appeal his February ruling keeping alive a trimmed proposed class action alleging Southwest colluded to shore up public confidence in Boeing's defective 737 Max jets to protect a long-standing business relationship that prioritized profits ahead of passenger safety. Southwest had asked Judge Mazzant in March to certify for appeal the...

