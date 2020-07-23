NCUA Gets Some RMBS Claims Past US Bank's Dismissal Bid

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that the National Credit Union Administration Board has adequately pled some of its breach of contract claims against U.S. Bank over its role as trustee for crisis-era residential mortgage-backed securities trusts. U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton had granted a dismissal in February of the NCUA's claims against U.S. Bank over its alleged failure to fulfill its contractual obligations as trustee for 50 RMBS trusts that issued certificates to four federal credit unions the NCUA had to liquidate. In an order Thursday, Judge Stanton found that the NCUA had amended its complaint to include allegations...

