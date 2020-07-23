Led Zeppelin Comes To The Weeknd's Rescue In IP Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit accusing Canadian R&B artist The Weeknd of ripping off a song by a trio of British songwriters to make his track "A Lonely Night," saying the songwriters didn't show enough similarity under the Ninth Circuit's recent Led Zeppelin ruling. In a 13-page minute order, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson granted The Weeknd's motion for summary judgment against Brian Clover, Scott McCulloch and William Smith, finding that the U.K.-based songwriters hadn't provided evidence that the creators of "A Lonely Night" even had access to their lesser-known 2005 song "I Need to Love."...

