US Attys Made 'Inaccurate' Statements In Global Entry Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys admitted Thursday to making "inaccurate or misleading statements" about a federal policy barring New Yorkers from enrolling in expedited security clearance programs for travelers, hours after the Trump administration announced it was lifting the ban. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, lawyers with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asked to withdraw their motions for summary judgment and to dismiss, saying that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had recently notified the office of the inaccurate statements. "Defendants deeply regret the foregoing inaccurate or misleading statements and apologize to the court...

