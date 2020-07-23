Law Firm Can't Trim Claims In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge won't let Warden Grier LLP trim down a suit from an insurance company alleging it mishandled a 2016 cyberattack that exposed private information, saying Thursday that suing a law firm does not turn all the insurer's claims into legal malpractice. U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey told the firm it has to face all four of the claims by Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc., ruling that the claims for breach of contract, breach of implied contract and breach of fiduciary duty are not duplicative of the fourth claim for negligence, and none of them fit the bill for...

