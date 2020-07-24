DC Circ. Gives FERC Time To Mull Pipeline Policy Ruling

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has given the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission more time to figure out how to implement an order upending the agency's ability to delay requests to reconsider pipeline project approvals and consider a U.S. Supreme Court appeal. The appeals court granted FERC's request to stay the effectiveness of a June 30 en banc ruling that the agency's policy of tolling rehearing requests directly conflicts with the Natural Gas Act's 30-day deadline to act on them. In a brief order issued Thursday, the D.C. Circuit said it would delay issuing the mandate of its ruling until Oct. 5 and would...

