Apple TV Owners Can't Revive Class Cert. Push In Calif. Court

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court affirmed an order axing class claims from a lawsuit alleging Apple misleads consumers about Apple TV's high-definition streaming capabilities, finding that the proposed "complete refund" damages theory is invalid and that's enough to beat the claims. In a 22-page decision filed July 22, a three-judge panel ruled that a trial judge got it right when he rejected plaintiff Darren Pederson's classwide damages theory seeking full refunds for the Apple TVs. The panel said evidence shows consumers received some benefit from the products and that conclusion is supported by surveys indicating consumers were "very or somewhat satisfied" with...

