Wireless Industry Calls For End To Berkeley RF Exposure Law

Law360, San Francisco (July 23, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The wireless industry urged a California federal judge Thursday to find the city of Berkeley, California's wireless disclosure ordinance violates the First Amendment, saying the Federal Communications Commission supports the trade group's view that cellphone retailers need not warn customers about potential harm from radiofrequency emissions. CTIA – The Wireless Association, a trade association composed of U.S. wireless communications companies including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung and Apple, urged U.S. District Judge Edward Chen to grant its bid for judgment on the pleadings that Berkeley's ordinance violates free speech laws and is preempted by federal regulations. An attorney for the trade group, Theodore...

