Robbins Geller, Hagens Berman To Lead Pot Investors' Row

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP won lead counsel positions in a proposed shareholder class action over Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s steep stock drop last year, with a New Jersey federal judge citing the firms' "substantial experience" in securities fraud litigation. The firms will helm two consolidated lawsuits in New Jersey federal court over the Canadian company's dismal share performance after a November earnings report revealed a 33% drop in consumer cannabis revenues. The firms' lead counsel bids were unopposed, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez said in his order Thursday. "The court finds that both...

