Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Sue Over Drone Pictures Of Son

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to know who has allegedly been shopping around photographs of their 1-year-old son Archie, which they say were taken from a drone without permission in an invasion of their privacy, according to a suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. The royal couple sued the anonymous photographer or photographers as well as the unnamed people allegedly helping to hawk pictures of the 14-month-old to tabloids. The royals said in the complaint that the photographers must have taken the photos using a drone flying above their backyard in the Los Angeles area. "The plaintiffs do not presently...

