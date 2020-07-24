7 Firms Steer 4 Upsized Biotech IPOs Raising $773M Total

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Four venture-backed biotechnology companies went public on Friday after pricing upsized initial public offerings that grabbed a combined $773 million under guidance from seven law firms, capitalizing on robust investor appetite for new issuances. Cooley LLP advised underwriters on two IPOs, plus six firms worked on one deal each, either advising the issuer or underwriters. Those firms included Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Fenwick & West LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP and WilmerHale. All four newly minted public companies sold more shares than first planned and priced their IPOs at the top or above...

