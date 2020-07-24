Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aeterna, Shareholders Reach $6.5M Hormone Drug Deal

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Investors in biopharmaceutical company Aeterna Zentaris Inc. asked a New Jersey federal judge Thursday to approve a $6.5 million deal to end class action allegations that the company lied about the success of a potential new hormone deficiency drug, causing its stock price to plummet.

Investors involved in the yearslong suit called the $6.5 million cash settlement an "excellent result," as it represents about 18% of the $35.9 million in potential maximum damages. The amount is also a mediator's recommendation that comes after two arm's-length mediations, the Thursday filing noted.

In the suit filed Nov. 11, 2014, investors allege Aeterna and several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!