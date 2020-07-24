Texas LNG Plant Foes Tell 5th Circ. Feds Botched Reviews

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Fish and Wildlife Service violated several laws in their environmental reviews for a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in the Rio Grande Valley, environmental groups and a fishing industry group told the Fifth Circuit Thursday. In two briefs addressing each agency's actions approving the project, the Sierra Club, Save RGV from LNG, and Shrimpers and Fisherman of the RGV said the government failed on several fronts when greenlighting the Rio Grande LNG LLC project on over 750 acres of land near Brownsville, Texas. The Rio Grande Valley is in the far southern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS