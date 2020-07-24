Top General Escapes Colonel's Sex Assault Suit For Now

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has at least temporarily tossed a former subordinate's suit accusing the Pentagon's second-highest-ranking officer of subjecting her to unwanted sexual acts and retaliation, ruling that a bar on claims considered incident to military service applied. Although it was a "close call," the four factors that went into weighing whether the so-called Feres doctrine applied were more in favor of U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, than Kathryn Spletstoser, a former U.S. Army colonel, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled in an order released Thursday. "Putting all these factors together,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS