7th Circ. Revives Suit Over Trucker's Rear-End Collision

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday reversed a transportation company's summary judgment win in an Illinois man's lawsuit over a wintry rear-end collision, saying questions remain over whether the truck driver who struck him was driving too fast to avoid the impact. Although a lower court correctly excluded plaintiff Moses Perez's expert opinions on accidents and truck driving, the case record still contains questions over whether K&B Transportation employee Kiara Wharton was driving at a safe enough speed to avoid rear-ending Moses in treacherous winter conditions, a three-judge panel said. After excluding Perez's experts, the lower court relied on how fast Wharton...

