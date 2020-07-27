Neb. Justices Uphold BNSF's Trial Win In Worker Injury Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed BNSF Railway Co.'s trial win over a former employee who was injured when the forklift she was driving tipped over while carrying a 6-ton engine, ruling that the trial court was not wrong to exclude some of the worker's evidence. In a 15-page per curiam opinion Friday, the seven-member court affirmed the defense verdict won by BNSF over plaintiff Teresa Walker, who had alleged that the railroad had negligently modified the forklift she used, making it unsafe and leading to her accident and injury in November 2010. The case was appealed directly to the Nebraska...

