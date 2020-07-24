​​​​​​​Hey Joe, Hendrix's Bro Owes $400K In Trademark Damages

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Jimi Hendrix's brother and his business partner have been ordered by a New York federal judge to pay trademark and copyright damages as well as attorney fees to companies associated with the Hendrix estate, with the late rocker's kin personally on the hook for over $401,000. The order comes after Leon Hendrix, his business partners and some companies he is associated with agreed in 2019 to stop using Jimi Hendrix's name and likeness to sell alcohol and marijuana products as part of a settlement agreement that included a $2 million judgment against one business partner, Andrew Pitsicalis, who admitted willful and malicious...

