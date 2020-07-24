Broadcasters Ask DC Circ. To Halt FCC's 6 GHz Reorg

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters from across the country sued the Federal Communications Commission on Friday over the agency's reorganization of the 6 GHz band, saying the move to permit unlicensed traffic will clash with TV transmissions. The lawsuit asks the D.C. Circuit to undo an April FCC vote that the National Association of Broadcasters said "unlawfully fails to protect the myriad existing licensed users in the band from potential interference arising from such unlicensed use." Specifically, the 6 GHz plan allocates the entire band for nonexclusive, shared use with Wi-Fi while still accommodating current users in the critical infrastructure and broadcast sectors. The rule...

