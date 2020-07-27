Facebook Reaches Deal To Settle Unpaid OT Class

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Facebook told an Illinois federal court Friday that it has reached a deal to resolve a lawsuit brought by a class of employees who accused the company of uniformly misclassifying its workers and illegally depriving them of overtime pay to save on labor costs. Details of the settlement were not immediately available and representatives for the parties could not be immediately reached Monday. Counsel for Facebook, in a notice to the court, said a resolution had been reached and that the parties are working on a settlement agreement and motion to approve it. Former Facebook employee Susie Bigger filed suit in October...

