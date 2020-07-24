Parsons Corp. Gets Another Shot At Arbitrating Job Bias Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that government contractor Parsons Corp. should get another chance at forcing a former employee to arbitrate his employment discrimination claims, saying the district court should have ordered a trial on the arbitration issue. Jin O. Jin, a former senior engineer in his 60s, claimed in his 2018 suit that Parsons fired him because of his age. The heart of the present dispute centers on a motion to compel arbitration lodged by Parsons in December of that year. Parsons argued Jin was a party to an employee dispute resolution program the company instituted in 1998. Jin fought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS