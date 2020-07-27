Princeton, Facebook Must Face Imaging Trade Secret Claims

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has cut copyright claims from a 3D-imaging firm's revised suit accusing Facebook and Princeton University of illegally downloading its data to use in artificial intelligence projects, but allowed the company to keep its amended trade secrets claims. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Friday knocked off copyright claims in UAB Planner 5D's amended complaint, saying the Lithuania-based company's applications with the U.S. Copyright Office regarding its collection of room-decoration scenes for projects aimed at teaching robots to recognize three-dimensional scenes include a discrepancy over when the work was actually completed and published. In its lawsuit launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS