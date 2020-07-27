Evidence Shows Depp Beat Ex, Tabloid Says At Libel Trial End

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 11:18 PM BST) -- Johnny Depp's extreme use of drugs and alcohol caused him to become a "monster" who abused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on numerous occasions, the publisher of a British tabloid said Monday as a three-week libel trial brought by the celebrity draws to a close. In its closing submissions for the High Court case, News Group Newspapers said there was no dispute that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was a heavy drinker and used drugs to excess and said it was important for the court to consider whether that affected Depp's ability to recall events that had taken place when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS