Trump Team Can't Delay Suit Over Campaign Texts

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Trump 2020 campaign won't be allowed to immediately appeal a Minnesota federal judge's order that kept afloat a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit filed by three people who say they got unwanted texts from the campaign. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said Sunday that Donald J. Trump for President Inc. cannot try to undo his June 8 order denying dismissal of the case, nor can the president's campaign pause the suit while trying to force it into arbitration. Three consumers filed suit after they allegedly got unsolicited messages encouraging them to support Trump and go to a rally. Another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS