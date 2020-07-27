Weil, Kirkland Guide $1.8B Deal For Mortgage Software Biz

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Black Knight Inc. will buy private equity-backed mortgage servicing software provider Optimal Blue in a deal guided by Weil and Kirkland that is worth roughly $1.8 billion, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight scooping up Plano, Texas-headquartered Optimal Blue and then combining it with its own fintech unit Compass Analytics to form a new entity alongside minority co-investors Cannae Holdings Inc. and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, according to a statement. Black Knight will hold a stake of about 60% in the new company. The companies have not yet decided on a name for the combined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS