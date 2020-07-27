Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Block Arizona's Auto Dealer Data Law

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has denied two auto dealer data companies' request for an injunction against a state law that bars car dealerships from using its data systems to allow third-party access to the systems.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow denied CDK Global LLC and the Reynolds and Reynolds Co.'s preliminary injunction request against the Dealer Data Security Law passed by the Arizona legislature last year. The law aims to prevent anti-competitive conduct in proprietary computer systems known as dealer management systems, which CDK and Reynolds provides to car dealerships for business operations management.

Although CDK and Reynolds...

