Geico Doesn't Owe Taxes For Totaled Cars, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit won't revive a proposed class action accusing Geico Corp. of failing to pay taxes to an Illinois man for his replacement vehicle in a total-loss insurance claim, saying the suit lacked evidence to support his allegations. A three-judge panel found Nathan Sigler couldn't prove his Geico insurance policy and Illinois state regulations obligated the company to pay over sales tax and additional fees associated with the purchase of a new car after his previous vehicle was totaled, according to the opinion on Friday. Sigler's arguments that sales tax and title and tag transfer fees are always considered part...

