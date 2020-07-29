DOJ 'Taint Teams' Pose Privilege Risks For Defendants

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- To address the issues surrounding the incidental seizure of privileged communications within a broader seizure of electronic data, the U.S. Department of Justice recently created a new Special Matters Unit within the Fraud Section. The unit will function as a specialized team to address privilege-related issues. It will oversee one of the DOJ's favorite methods of privilege review — the use of "taint teams."[1] The timing of the creation of this unit may reflect concern over recent court decisions that have criticized the way in which the DOJ uses taint teams. In any event, the new unit will no doubt affect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS