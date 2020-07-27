FCC Notches Progress On Network Security Measures

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced "significant progress" in addressing security concerns surrounding the world's telecommunications traffic signaling protocol for 4G and LTE on Monday, stating that wireless providers have already implemented or are working on integrating security measures. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai applauded providers' reaction to the work of the agency's Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, or CSRIC, which identified security issues and recommended remedies for the Diameter protocol, the protocols that allow 4G and LTE networks to exchange information needed to pass along calls and texts between each other to ensure correct billing and enable global data roaming....

