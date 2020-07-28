Sens. Support Targeted Updates To Big Tech Liability Shield

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, lent his support for targeted updates to the so-called Big Tech liability shield during a Tuesday Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing, joining a chorus of bipartisan voices that say it makes sense to update a nearly 25-year-old law to weed out harmful content in the modern internet age. Schatz' comments relate to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a provision that exempts websites from lawsuits as long as they employ reasonable moderation practices, and they come the day after the Trump administration asked the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on online censorship by further defining...

