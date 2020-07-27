Ex-Equinox Member Can't Get Sex Assault Suit Revived

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Friday affirmed a win for Equinox in a suit lodged by a former member who said he was sexually assaulted by a yoga instructor at one of its San Francisco gyms, finding that Equinox handled his allegations properly and wasn't liable in the purported incident. Equinox member Colin Heilbut claimed that gym employee Kevin Nguyen cupped his genitals and gave him an "unrequested, unconsented-to" neck and shoulder massage during and after classes in early August 2017. After reporting the incidents to the gym and to police, Heilbut's membership was revoked, a move he said was in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS