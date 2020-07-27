Feds Must Pay $16M Verdict Over IHS-Caused Brain Damage

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal court ruled Monday that the federal government owes nearly $16 million to the family of a young Navajo girl in a medical malpractice suit against the Indian Health Service. The 10-year-old girl, referred to as "N.E.D." in court papers, fell from playground equipment in Gallup, New Mexico, in February 2016 and struck her head, court records show. Her father, Jacob Dotson, brought her to the IHS-run Gallup Indian Medical Center, where staff "incorrectly intubated" her, causing anoxic brain injury, according to U.S. District Judge Richard K. Eaton. "Although she has made some gains through speech, occupational, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS