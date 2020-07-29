5 ERISA Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- From a U.S. Supreme Court case over an Arkansas law regulating pharmacy benefit managers' drug reimbursement rates to a new suit challenging UnitedHealth Group's "cross-plan offsetting" method of recouping overpayments, the second half of 2020 is gearing up to be interesting. Here, Law360 looks at five ERISA cases lawyers should keep an eye on. Arkansas PBM Law Preemption Challenge Lingers At High Court The high court was initially supposed to hear arguments in the dispute over whether an Arkansas law regulating pharmacy benefit managers is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in April, but the case was pushed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS