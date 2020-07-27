FTC Says VW Paid Consumers $9.5B In 'Clean Diesel' Scheme

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Porsche made good on repaying more than $9.5 billion to vehicle buyers who were duped by the German auto giant's deceptive marketing during the "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday. The FTC filed a final status report with U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who's overseeing sprawling multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of California related to the emissions scandal, saying most of the consumer settlements it reached with Volkswagen have been paid out and are now "materially complete." "To their substantial credit, defendants successfully managed the settlement administration process despite the enormous claims volume," the...

