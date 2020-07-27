Square Defends Ban On Bankruptcy-Related Transactions

Law360, San Francisco (July 27, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Square Inc. urged a California state judge Monday to alter his tentative ruling ending a San Francisco bankruptcy attorney's suit that alleged it violated a state civil rights law by barring bankruptcy-related financial transactions on its service, arguing the prohibition isn't arbitrary occupational discrimination barred by the law. While San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman tentatively ruled that he would sustain without leave to amend Square's demurrer, the judge strove to get to the heart of the matter during a video hearing Monday, pushing Square to explain why precluding bankruptcy attorneys, including plaintiff Robert White, from using its services...

