Mass. Judge Loses Bid To Toss ICE Obstruction Charges

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge will continue to face a criminal indictment accusing her of helping an immigrant evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after a federal judge ruled Monday that her dismissal bid relies on facts that are "hotly contested." Judge Shelley Joseph failed to escape charges that she directed a wanted immigrant to leave out the back door of her Newton, Massachusetts, courthouse in order to give ICE agents waiting out front the slip, but the presiding judge left open the question of whether she is immune from prosecution. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorkin ruled Monday that...

