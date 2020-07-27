2nd Circ. Won't Pause Harsh Sanctions Against Liebowitz

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday refused to grant Richard Liebowitz an emergency stay on a sanctions order requiring the embattled copyright lawyer to inform clients and judges around the country about his "extraordinary record of misconduct." The order left in place a Monday deadline to comply with the sanctions, meaning Liebowitz must almost immediately file a copy of the scathing opinion in every case he has pending — no small feat for an attorney who has filed thousands of copyright lawsuits over the past few years. The appeals court left open the possibility that Liebowitz could win a longer-term stay while...

